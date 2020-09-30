Virtual Trail Run to benefit nature center

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., will be hosting the Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run in lieu of its annual race. Participants will be able to run a 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park any time between Nov. 1 and 15.

The course will be marked, allowing runners to complete the run on their own time as many times as they would like and post their best results to the Pringle website. The nature center's goal is to run and walk 202.1 miles collectively as they look forward to an in-person race again 2021.