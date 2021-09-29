Virtual speaking event: "Thru-hiking the Ice Ace Trail: Emily Ford on Race and Outdoor Recreation"

A virtual speaking event titled "Thru-hiking the Ice Age Trail: Emily Ford on race and outdoor recreation" will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Emily Ford is the first known person of color and Black woman to thru-hike the ice age trail. She traversed 1,200 miles in Wisconsin winter weather conditions. Ford will share her hike experiences as well as her broader experience as a woman of color in outdoor recreation.