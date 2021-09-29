 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual speaking event: "Thru-hiking the Ice Ace Trail: Emily Ford on Race and Outdoor Recreation"
0 Comments

Virtual speaking event: "Thru-hiking the Ice Ace Trail: Emily Ford on Race and Outdoor Recreation"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A virtual speaking event titled "Thru-hiking the Ice Age Trail: Emily Ford on race and outdoor recreation" will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Emily Ford is the first known person of color and Black woman to thru-hike the ice age trail. She traversed 1,200 miles in Wisconsin winter weather conditions. Ford will share her hike experiences as well as her broader experience as a woman of color in outdoor recreation.

It is presented by the Sierra Club in Wisconsin as part of a Environmental Justice Event Series.

To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/871528-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women say emotional challenges related to childbirth are harder than giving birth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News