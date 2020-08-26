Virtual run/walk for cancer support set

MIDDLETON — Gilda's Club Madison will host Gilda's Virtual Run/Walk Oct. 1-11 to help raise money for cancer support.
The goal is to raise $45,000 in support of Gilda’s Club Madison. The 5K fun run or 2-mile walk can be completed in any location and time. The event culminates in a virtual celebration Oct. 11.
To register, go to gildasrunwalk.com.
Gilda's Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education , and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them. For more information, go to gildasclubmadison.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!