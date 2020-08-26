 Skip to main content
Virtual run/walk for cancer support set
MIDDLETON — Gilda's Club Madison will host Gilda's Virtual Run/Walk Oct. 1-11 to help raise money for cancer support.

The goal is to raise $45,000 in support of Gilda’s Club Madison. The 5K fun run or 2-mile walk can be completed in any location and time. The event culminates in a virtual celebration Oct. 11.

To register, go to gildasrunwalk.com.

Gilda's Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education , and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them. For more information, go to gildasclubmadison.org.

