Virtual resin workshop offered
Virtual resin workshop offered

RACINE — Wustum Museum is offering a virtual "Resin Workshop" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Participants will explore the world of resins as they create wearable art. They will learn the basics such as embedding small two- and three-dimensional objects into frames, tinting and adding sparkle and iridescence.

The cost is $70 plus a $25 resin supply kit fee. People can use their own paper, charms, glitter, small objects, 1-2″ copied photographs, dried flowers, shells and tiny pebbles to supplement what is in the kit.

To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/677697-2. Packets will be available for pick up from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Upon arrival, call 262-636-9177 and a staff member will bring the packet to the car. Online registration closes two days in advance.

