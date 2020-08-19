Virtual meetings for disabled planned

RACINE — Society’s Assets is sponsoring a weekly virtual group called Take a Breather at 11 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
The group is open to people of all ages with a disability or mental health condition who are looking for connection, information and support.
Participants who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation on Zoom can contact Emily Cadman, independent living services coordinator, at 262-619-3614 or email at ecadman@societysassets.org. People should also contact Cadman to register or for more information.
