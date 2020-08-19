Virtual meetings for disabled planned

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The group is open to people of all ages with a disability or mental health condition who are looking for connection, information and support.

Participants who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation on Zoom can contact Emily Cadman, independent living services coordinator, at 262-619-3614 or email at ecadman@societysassets.org. People should also contact Cadman to register or for more information.