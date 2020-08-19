 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual homebuyer education workshop offered
0 comments

Virtual homebuyer education workshop offered

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Housing Resources Inc. is offering 2020 Virtual Homebuyer Education Workshop Series.

Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan, credit improvement tips and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.

Various class dates and times are offered. The cost is $50. Registration is required at https://hri-wi.org/events-classes. For more information, call 262-636-8271.

Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News