Virtual homebuyer education workshop offered

RACINE — Housing Resources Inc. is offering 2020 Virtual Homebuyer Education Workshop Series.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan, credit improvement tips and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
Various class dates and times are offered. The cost is $50. Registration is required at https://hri-wi.org/events-classes. For more information, call 262-636-8271.
Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
