Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration under way

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Each Monday through Oct. 10, a historical figure with Hispanic heritage will be recognized online and on social media. A coloring page is included in the posts. Children through age 18 are encouraged to color the page and submit to the PRCS department. Entries can be submitted in person at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127; via email at sarah.white@cityofracine.org; or through Facebook messenger (facebook.com/RPRCS).

Each Friday through Oct. 14, a winner will be drawn for a Hispanic heritage T-shirt. Winners will be notified how to pick up their T-shirt.

