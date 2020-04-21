Virtual grief support group available

RACINE — First United Methodist Church is now offering GriefShare via Conference Call. GriefShare is a non-denominational grief recovery and support group that is open to the public.
Virtual meetings are held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 30. Topics for discussion include the challenges of grief; reasons why the pain of grief is so overwhelming; some of the overlooked yet common effects grief has on the mind, body and spirit; and how to get things done when you do not feel like you have any energy. Individuals will learn how the death of a loved one affects their friendships, why solitude can be a blessing and a curse, and how to deal with friends who do not understand their grief process.
The meetings will be led by Jennifer White and Scott McClelland of the church.
Register at: griefshare.org/groups/118392/registrations/new. After a person has registered they will receive an email with the dial-in conference number and access code. Those having trouble registering should contact White at 262-744-2405.
More details on the session topics are on the website, 1umcracine.org. For more information, call 262-633-7632.
