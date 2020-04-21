Virtual grief support group available

Virtual meetings are held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 30. Topics for discussion include the challenges of grief; reasons why the pain of grief is so overwhelming; some of the overlooked yet common effects grief has on the mind, body and spirit; and how to get things done when you do not feel like you have any energy. Individuals will learn how the death of a loved one affects their friendships, why solitude can be a blessing and a curse, and how to deal with friends who do not understand their grief process.