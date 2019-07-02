YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society (RAS) will host a free public viewing night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive.
RAS will have the club’s telescopes open and many of the club’s members will have their telescopes available for viewing. It may be possible to view the moon, planets and many deep sky objects.
If weather looks marginal, call the observatory at 262-878-2774.
