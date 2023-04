YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold a free open house from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive, weather permitting.

Attendees will be able to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the Moon.

If the weather looks marginal or for more information, call the observatory at 262-878-2774 or go to rasastro.org.