View fall foliage via Wisconsin's trails

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking. Wisconsin state trail pass fees are the same for residents and non-residents. The annual pass is good for the calendar year and the daily pass is good for the day of purchase. To learn which trails require passes and to purchase a trail pass, visit the DNR’s website, https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/education/fallcolors.