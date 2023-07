Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767 participated in the dedication of the Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers memorials at the Pritchard Park Vietnam Veterans Memorial on May 13. From left are Stewart Nagao; Tom Banner, president; Jim Michel, past president; Steven Tindall; Steil; Don Heck, fundraising chairperson; and Jon Rybar, secretary/treasurer. Proceeds were raised by the chapter's fundraising efforts and the help of the community.