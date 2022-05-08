Racine County Veterans Office. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. 262-638-6702. Helps veterans and their dependents apply for a wide array of benefits. Go to racinecounty.com/departments/veterans-services.

Disabled Veterans Employment Representatives. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Call 262-638-6564. Offered by State of Wisconsin. Full array of employment services. All persons are encouraged to come to the resource room to inquire about services that are available. Register at jobcenterofwisconsin.com.

Veterans Center (formerly VFW), 820 Main St., Racine. 262-632-5536. Meeting place for all veterans, with lounge (Foxhole Lounge) and restaurant facilities. Go to racineveterans.org (click on Foxhole Lounge).

Veterans Housing & Recovery Program-Union Grove. Southern Wisconsin Center campus, 21425 Spring St., Cottage 16, Union Grove. 262-878-9151. Transitional living facility for veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. Go to dva.state.wi.us/Ben-Homeless.asp or vafvets.org.

Veterans Resource Center. 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 102, Mount Pleasant. 262-633-5180. Assistance in providing housing for homeless veterans. Go to cvivet.org.

