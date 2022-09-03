Veterans Outreach food drive is Sept. 10

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Volunteer Center of Racine, in partnership with Two Men and a Truck, will host a Pack the Truck event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in honor and memory of 9/11. A truck will be parked in the Western Village parking lot, 6216 Washington Ave., for collection of donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
Food suggestions include coffee (ground and caffeinated), canned pasta and chili, canned fruit and meat, condiments, barbecue sauce, salad dressing, jelly/jam, boxed meals, microwavable rice bags, pasta sauce and pancake syrup. Suggested personal items needed include new bath towels and bed sheets, dish soap, dryer sheets, laundry detergent, paper towel, toilet paper and toiletries.