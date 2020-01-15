Veterans invited to join VFW post

CALEDONIA — Veterans are invited to join Veterans of Foreign Wars Caledonia/Raymond Post 10388.
Support from the post includes Veterans Outreach, Union Grove and Milwaukee veterans and the USO. Members also take part in poppy drives and meat raffles.
Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Legion Hall, Highway K and the East Frontage Road. For more information, call Caleb Huelsbeck, commander, at 414-551-9186, or Tom O'Dell, adjutant, at 414-801-0219.