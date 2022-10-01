 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall

RACINE — The City of Racine Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. A stew feed will follow.

Reservations are requested by sending an email to Matthew Gorbaty at matthew.gorbaty@gmail.com.

