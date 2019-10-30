{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A free Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

Speakers will include Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. The keynote speaker will be John Stuhlmacher, Team Rubicon Midwest associate for Regional Operations. The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir will provide music.

A traditional salute will be fired at 11 a.m. Kringle will be served after the ceremony.

