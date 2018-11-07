Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at these locations Monday, Nov. 12:

  • Aurora Medical Center, 252 McHenry St., 7 a.m. The ceremony will include a reflection, prayer, flag raising, national anthem and refreshments.
  • Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., 10:30 a.m.

