Veteran organizations to receive support from kindness campaign

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank recently announced that Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in Menomonee Falls and Old Glory Honor Flight in Menasha will be the focus of the bank’s community give-back program, Bank on Kindness, a campaign and support local efforts of the Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

The public can donate to the southeast and northeast Honor Flights through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank through Nov. 14.

The program’s online donation portal offers an easy way for people to donate and North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $2,000 for each organization. The bank has also established a $1,000 surprise and delight fund for its employees to tap into to award local veterans and active-duty men and women, and veteran support organizations with acts of kindness.

The Honor Flight organizations currently accept applications for World War II, Korea, Vietnam and terminally ill veterans from other wars and are taking flight again. The funds received during this campaign will give veterans in northeast and southeast Wisconsin the opportunity to join upcoming Honor Flight missions in 2022. The cost to sponsor one veteran’s flight is approximately $500.

To contribute to local Honor Flight organizations, the public can text “Kindness” to 77948 to receive a link to the website via text or go to https://give.mastercard.com/p/northshorebank. Individuals do not need to be a North Shore Bank customer or Mastercard card holder to donate.

