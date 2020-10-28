 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran food drive set Nov. 11
0 comments

Veteran food drive set Nov. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are partnering to hold a Veterans Day Curbside Food Drive.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1609 Youth St. People can drive up and drop off donations.

Items for Thanksgiving are wanted including canned corn, canned green bans, boxed stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, canned sweet potatoes or yams, crispy fried onions and canned cranberries.

Donations will also be accepted prior to the event at the Racine Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave. Suite G., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News