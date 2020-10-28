Veteran food drive set Nov. 11

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are partnering to hold a Veterans Day Curbside Food Drive.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1609 Youth St. People can drive up and drop off donations.
Items for Thanksgiving are wanted including canned corn, canned green bans, boxed stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, canned sweet potatoes or yams, crispy fried onions and canned cranberries.
Donations will also be accepted prior to the event at the Racine Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave. Suite G., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
