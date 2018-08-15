STURTEVANT — Booths are available for a Holiday Fair and Bake Sale to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Concordia Lutheran School gym, 8500 Durand Ave.
The event will feature home-canned goods, crafters, homebaked goods, vendor/craft booths, and a Christian book counter with holiday cards and gifts.
For booth information, contact Trudy Kristopeit at 262-898-1338. The fair is sponsored by the Christian Service League will proceeds supporting mission projects of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.