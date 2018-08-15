Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STURTEVANT — Booths are available for a Holiday Fair and Bake Sale to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Concordia Lutheran School gym, 8500 Durand Ave.

The event will feature home-canned goods, crafters, homebaked goods, vendor/craft booths, and a Christian book counter with holiday cards and gifts.

For booth information, contact Trudy Kristopeit at 262-898-1338. The fair is sponsored by the Christian Service League will proceeds supporting mission projects of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments