Vehicle parade for veterans on Memorial Day

UNION GROVE — The third annual Memorial Day Parade to honor the residents of Wisconsin Veterans Home will be held Monday, May 30. Interested participants are asked to meet from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (use the Highway 45 fairgrounds entrance).

Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans and to wave flags out the windows.

The vehicles will leave the fairgrounds at approximately 2 p.m. and travel on highways 11 and C to the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. The parade will include vehicles from the Kansasville and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments. The parade will pass Boland Hall, Gates Hall and Fairchild Hall where residents will be outside or watching out the windows.

The parade will drive through the adjacent Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery which will be decorated for Memorial Day weekend with 23,000 flags on the graves of fallen heroes. The parade will make a final pass through the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Participants also include the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, motorcycle clubs from Wisconsin and Illinois, vintage car owners and anyone who wants to honor the veterans.

For more information, contact committee member David Bart at 847-691-3901 or Ellen Jante at 262-492-2439.

