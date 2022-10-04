VAT and VITA volunteers needed for 2022-23

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is currently looking for community members to serve on Volunteer Advisory Teams (VAT) and volunteer with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VAT volunteers support United Way of Racine County’s community investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes. VAT team members are a critical part of the competitive grant process that funds proposals for programs that support United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services. VAT volunteers must live or work in Racine County and be available to attend virtual meetings during the February to May funding cycle, with occasional commitments between June and January. Meetings typically begin at 4 p.m. and usually last until 5:30 p.m. The total time commitment for each year is approximately 30 hours and volunteers are asked to make a minimum commitment of two years.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers that provides free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. Services are provided for low-to-moderate income and limited English-speaking Racine County residents. Available volunteer positions include:

Intake specialists to ensure clients have all the correct documentation needed to begin the tax preparation process.

Tax preparers to prepare state and federal tax returns. Bilingual preparers are especially needed.

Quality reviewers to review the finished return to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Interpreters who are Spanish/English bilingual to assist with translations.

During the 2023 tax season, volunteers will have the option to volunteer virtually or in-person at select VITA sites. Virtual volunteers must have secure internet access. Volunteers must commit to at least one shift per week during tax season (end of January through early April). Volunteers must pass an IRS certification exam and a background check if working directly with taxes. Roles such as intake specialists and interpreters require no IRS certification. All positions require no previous experience to volunteer. Training is offered in both self-paced and instructor-taught formats and is designed to ensure volunteers are prepared to obtain certification and successfully complete tax returns. VITA applications will close on Dec. 30.

To volunteer for either of these opportunities, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/Volunteer or call 262-898-2240.