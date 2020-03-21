Vanessa Ruelas named Miss Latina Racine 2020

RACINE — Vanessa Ruelas, an 18-year-old senior at Park High School, is the new Miss Latina Racine 2020.
Ruelas received the honor and crown during the 21st year of the Miss Latina Racine competition Feb. 22 at The Maple Table. It is sponsored by the nonprofit, volunteer group Miss Latina Racine Scholarship Inc.
For each of the two contestants, the process involved an interview, a 10-minute issue awareness speech and judging based on their application. For winning the title, Ruelas will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her post-secondary education. She plans to continue her education at Gateway Technical College and pursue a degree in cosmetology, as well as studying business and finance.
Platform speech
Discrimination was the topic of Ruelas’ platform speech for the competition. Here is her speech:
Good afternoon to all. My name is Vanessa Ruelas, I was born in Mexico, and I am 18 years old. I want to thank everyone who are present today and above all thank you very much to the Miss Latina Racine organization for giving me the opportunity to be here.
My platform is about discrimination, which is a very broad issue, yet it only has one meaning. This one meaning refers to an unfair treatment that a person or group of people receives for presenting different characteristics to those of the person or persons who commit the aggression. Currently in our community, we are facing discrimination of all kinds, and not only in our community but globally — whether it is discrimination based on gender, religion, social status, ethnicity, age, disability, health condition, sexual orientation and marital status, among others. Did you know that 42% of people who recalled being discriminated against did nothing about it and only 4% reported their discriminations? Our community is being affected by inequality. Many people discriminate against others, which is something I see daily. It has become so normal to disrespect and use offensive words that can hurt others either emotionally or mentally.
But who has not suffered from discrimination? I think we have all been victims of discrimination at some point in our lives. It is not an issue that we talk about constantly, which is why it has become common in our lives and we are letting it pass as if it were not a matter of great importance. It is awful to see how people discriminate against others just because of their skin color, or even coming from another country and speaking another language. The treatment given to people coming from a different place is completely unfair.
Lately in my school, I have noticed that students and teachers mistreat each other too sometimes. I have seen groups of friends actively mistreat other students who are very shy, or students who are not so social, or students who do not have many friends and who most of the time are alone, etc. Students who have become aggressors see this as a game, and think they aren’t causing serious harm. And then comes the most common phrase of these aggressors: “We are just having fun.” It is not a game at all, it’s not normal, and they don’t know how serious it can be or the consequences that come with it. It is not healthy to insult others, and for students to insult each other just for not wearing brand name shoes or clothes. Nor that students disrespect their teachers. I think some of the people who are here are aware that there have been cases of physical and verbal assaults that have led to deaths and that a lot of them come from discrimination.
When I was younger, I constantly suffered discrimination from my elementary school classmates in Mexico because I was overweight. Many people, whenever they had the opportunity, made fun of me. As if that were not enough, not only my schoolmates, but also my teachers because some of them made jokes along with my classmates. Many other times, they didn’t do anything about it and let my peers keep mocking. Well, apart from that, when I arrived here, they discriminated against me because I came from another country and spoke another language.
They discriminated against me without knowing me just because I came from another country, that I didn’t deserve the same rights as everyone else. Many times, I tried to defend myself, but when I did, the insults became worse. This created an insecurity in myself at the time, as a result of all these insults I ended up hating myself. There were too many days in which I did not want to go to the school because I didn’t want to hear people say these horrible things to me. Not only at school but in the city, well, everywhere! If a person did not like me, they would tell me bad comments or rant, and feel entitled to let me know how they felt about me. I remember these moments very well.
All that time I endured, I kept going. I didn’t tell my parents either, and it never occurred to me to ask for help. As time went by, I understood that one should not get carried away by what people say, and that we should not let the comments of people (who dedicated themselves to harm others) hurt us. Unfortunately, the bad that one experiences remains like a scar engraved in us. Overall, I came to the conclusion that this type of aggression hurts people very deeply.
From my own experience, I know that it is not easy to excel day by day when one is discriminated against and that is why I am talking about discrimination today. In general, there are too many cases of discrimination in our society these days that if I start talking about them, my speech would have no end. I know that some people ignore these situations, as they do not think it will help their situation. Many fear that if they ask for help, they will be further discriminated against, as was my experience. There have been cases in which people that could no longer endure the ridicule have taken their lives. Sometimes, aggressors who are full of hate are able to take the lives of other people. It is horrible!
Imagine how the world would be if we all respected each other and accepted the way in which we are. Personally, I think it would be a world full of harmony and peace for all. If we were all to help create a healthier environment for future generations, we could prevent so many tragedies and unpleasant situations. We should all help one other and those who need it by encouraging people who have been discriminated against to speak up and ask for help. With encouragement, they will know that they are not alone and that they can take the initiative to stop the discrimination and put a stop to all of this.
If you were to select me as Miss Latina Racine 2020, I could help my community by carrying out informative campaigns in schools and the community to promote values such as respect and tolerance. I will also design strategies on how to promote programs to prevent and eliminate discrimination. Finally, dissemination in the media is a very important factor that will assist my goal. The good news is that today we have a good reason to help ourselves as human beings because we hope to live in a better world. We may not end all discrimination, but we could gradually eliminate this piece that affects human beings. At least before I die, I would like to leave something good behind in this world. Helping others is the greatest act of love. There is a very famous saying where I come from, “Who is not born to serve, does not serve to live.”
Remember that all people are equal in rights regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, economic position or any other condition. We should all treat each other with respect, equality, and equity in order to live in a world free of discrimination and, above all, to have a better quality of life.