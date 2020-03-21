Vanessa Ruelas named Miss Latina Racine 2020

From my own experience, I know that it is not easy to excel day by day when one is discriminated against and that is why I am talking about discrimination today. In general, there are too many cases of discrimination in our society these days that if I start talking about them, my speech would have no end. I know that some people ignore these situations, as they do not think it will help their situation. Many fear that if they ask for help, they will be further discriminated against, as was my experience. There have been cases in which people that could no longer endure the ridicule have taken their lives. Sometimes, aggressors who are full of hate are able to take the lives of other people. It is horrible!

Imagine how the world would be if we all respected each other and accepted the way in which we are. Personally, I think it would be a world full of harmony and peace for all. If we were all to help create a healthier environment for future generations, we could prevent so many tragedies and unpleasant situations. We should all help one other and those who need it by encouraging people who have been discriminated against to speak up and ask for help. With encouragement, they will know that they are not alone and that they can take the initiative to stop the discrimination and put a stop to all of this.