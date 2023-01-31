 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Valentine Crafts' class scheduled at Bong

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is offering a "Valentine's Crafts" class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Visitor Center auditorium.

Attendees will make handmade paper heart shapes, recycle calendars into cards and envelopes, create a love letter banner, paint a wine bottle and other crafts to send messages to those they love.

To register in advance, call 262-878-5609; drop-ins are also welcome. A state park sticker is required to enter the park.

