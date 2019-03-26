SOMERS — UW-Parkside’s Communication Department will host a donation drive to collect items for various local nonprofits such as Women and Children’s Horizons and Project Pick Me Up, a student founded nonprofit organization that helps those in need. The donation drive is a part of a class project entitled “Communication in our Community” for an event planning class for communication students minoring in public relations.
Beginning Monday, April 1, collection boxes will be placed around campus to collect paper products, personal care items, paper goods, bath towels, washcloths, diapers, deodorant, razors and tissues. A donation box will also be located at the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie.
The goal is to highlight the ways in which communication students work with local organizations as part of their education.
In addition to the donation drive, there will be a Communication and Careers panel from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 25, in Bedford Hall of the Picken Center at UW-Parkside. The panel is open to the public and provides an opportunity to learn about the diverse job opportunities that the communication major can offer from five panelists from various parts of southeastern Wisconsin. A networking reception will follow from noon to 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.