SOMERS — In honor of UW-Parkside’s 50-year celebration, the Alumni Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Bedford Concert Hall of the Rita at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Alumni who played in the Parkside Concert Band, or those who played a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument in the Jazz Ensemble, are invited to perform at the concert. Check-in begins at 12:15 p.m. in the lobby, with rehearsal from 1 to 4 p.m.

A reception will follow the concert. More information and online registration is available at uwp.edu/AlumniBand, or email Laura Rexroth at rexroth@uwp.edu.

