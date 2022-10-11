UW-Parkside to host author and social entrepreneur Deanna Singh

BECOMING AN INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Alan E. Guskin Center for Community and Business Engagement in conjunction with Professional and Continuing Education office, will host Deanna Singh, author and social entrepreneur, in a workshop titled "A Morning with Deanna Singh: Becoming an Inclusive Workplace." It takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.

Singh and leaders from the local nonprofit community will lead a facilitated conversation on Singh's book, "A Step by Step Guide to Becoming an Inclusive Workplace." Singh will also delve deeper into challenges and relevant opportunities she has explored with organizations across the country that are on their own journeys toward inclusion.

Singh is an award-winning author, educator, business leader, podcaster and social justice champion. She has been recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as one of the community’s most influential 40 Under 40 Leaders, the State of Wisconsin as a Women Who Inspires and by Forbes as an African American Woman Everyone Should Know.

Registration will cost $49 through Oct. 12. Late registrations will cost $69. Special $29 pricing is available for UW-Parkside staff and alumni and Leadership Kenosha and Leadership Racine program participants. Attendees may earn up to 0.3 Continuing Education Units (CEU). For more information and to register, visit uwp.edu/nonprofit.