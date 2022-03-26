UW-Parkside to host anti-racist election discussion

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Goodman Ambassadors, in partnership with the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, will present a "Courageous Conversation: Election Integrity and its Impact on Communities of Color" at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31. It will be held via Zoom (registration required) and live streamed through Facebook.

"The purpose is to bring together people from the campus and surrounding community to talk about an issue that affects communities of color, and motivates people to take action,” said Debra Karp, community and business engagement director for UW-Parkside.

Panelists are Corey Prince, founder of Community Consulting LLC; Janet Serrano, Voces de la Frontera Action Board member and organizer since 2011; and Debra Gimler, interim city clerk treasurer for the City of Kenosha.

Gimler, who has more than 33 years of experience in election administration, will lay out the issues after which participants will have a chance to share their own voting experiences and discuss ideas to address voting access and election integrity.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Cameron Swallow of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The discussion will explore practices such as gerrymandering, restrictions on absentee voting, purged voter lists, technical problems with voting machines, limitations on days/times polls are open and other barriers that disenfranchise many voters. In addition, the panel will discuss new restrictions and proposed laws related to election practice that will disproportionately affect communities of color. The panel discussion will be followed by a question and answer session and further discussion among break-out groups.

To register, go to uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/courageousconvo.cfm.

