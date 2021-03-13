UW-Parkside to host Aging Well Conference

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office is celebrating its 30th year of hosting the Aging Well Conference.

This year’s conference will be held virtually, featuring two nationally recognized experts in the field of aging, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger and Dr. Bill Thomas. The event will be offered in two sessions from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, April 23 and 30. Participants will have the option to attend one or both sessions.

Rediger is a faculty member of Harvard Medical School, the medical director of McLean SE Adult Psychiatry and Community Affairs at McLean Hospital, and the chief of Behavioral Medicine at Good Samaritan Medical Center. His research focuses on “miraculous” recoveries and has been featured on the Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz Shows, among others.

Rediger will deliver a keynote, “Challenging the Aging Formula: The New Science Behind Healing and Wellness,” and will share his expertise on the physical and mental principles of healing, wellbeing, and how to create an environment that supports flourishing health and recovery. His breakout session will dive deeper and focus “Healthy Aging: The Link between Mind, Body, and Spirit.”