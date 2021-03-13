UW-Parkside to host Aging Well Conference

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office is celebrating its 30th year of hosting the Aging Well Conference.
This year’s conference will be held virtually, featuring two nationally recognized experts in the field of aging, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger and Dr. Bill Thomas. The event will be offered in two sessions from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, April 23 and 30. Participants will have the option to attend one or both sessions.
Rediger is a faculty member of Harvard Medical School, the medical director of McLean SE Adult Psychiatry and Community Affairs at McLean Hospital, and the chief of Behavioral Medicine at Good Samaritan Medical Center. His research focuses on “miraculous” recoveries and has been featured on the Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz Shows, among others.
Rediger will deliver a keynote, “Challenging the Aging Formula: The New Science Behind Healing and Wellness,” and will share his expertise on the physical and mental principles of healing, wellbeing, and how to create an environment that supports flourishing health and recovery. His breakout session will dive deeper and focus “Healthy Aging: The Link between Mind, Body, and Spirit.”
Thomas is a globally renowned geriatrician, playwright, professor and entrepreneur. He will deliver a multi-part interactive keynote, “What if Everything we Know About Aging is Wrong?”; followed by a question and answer session. In his breakout session “MAGIC: Exploring Intergenerational Communities,” Thomas will share new concepts in multi-ability, multi-generational, inclusive communities that brings together people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds.
Thomas will help participants to “Flip the Narrative” by challenging cultural bias and stereotypes on aging that stem from a declinist-only story, and how changing our perception and thinking around how we live in our communities can help with the negative impact of isolation and depression, and help us to live happier lives in this new stage of life, especially after surviving a global public health crisis.
To attend the conference, go to uwp.edu/agingwell to receive more information on costs and professional CEU opportunities. People can also call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.