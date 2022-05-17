UW-Parkside to host 31st Aging Well Conference

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office will host the 31st annual Aging Well Conference from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the Student Ballroom Center, 900 Wood Road.

This year’s conference will feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions by experts who will share perspectives on challenging social norms, accessing healthcare, and taking care of one's self physically, mentally and spiritually as they continue the journey of aging.

The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation, “Impact of Housing and Social Detriments of Health,” by Janet M. Hunko, director of the Housing Bureau for Seniors (HBS) and a part-time lecturer at Eastern Michigan University. Hunko will discuss how HBS serves older adults and works to significantly reduce the likelihood of homelessness within the older adult demographic.

Following the morning breakout sessions, Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, will deliver a keynote presentation titled, “The Future of Our Healthcare System.” She will give an overview of how hospitals and health systems are addressing needs such as social determinants of health and care coordination while working through the complexities of a pandemic, and planning for possible innovations and interventions in the future.

The Rev. Jana Troutman-Miller will conclude the event with a keynote presentation titled, “The Spirituality of Dying: Living Life with Meaning,” which will explore how developing a healthy and meaningful relationship with dying can allow us to live fuller and happier lives. Rev. Troutman-Miller currently serves as a chaplain at St. John’s On The Lake, a retirement community in Milwaukee.

Individual registration will cost $149 and includes up to 0.6 Continuing Education Units (CEU). Group registration options are also available. Go to uwp.edu/agingwell, call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.

