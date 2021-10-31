UW-Parkside seeks art for exhibit

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will host "Together Again," the second survey of contemporary artists working in Racine and Kenosha, as the kickoff event for its celebration of 10 Years at the Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts & Humanities.

This all-media exhibition will be juried by Shana McCaw, senior curator at the Charles Allis Museum, Milwaukee, and is open to artists 18 and older living in Racine and Kenosha counties.

The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Nov 22. The exhibit takes place Feb. 2-May 13 with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. To enter or for more information, go to uwp.edu.

