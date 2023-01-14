UW-Parkside offers workshops

Why do we agree with the benefits and values of new technology yet continue to resist its implementation? In this workshop, James answers this question by presenting practical approaches and techniques that target individual and organizational behavior rather than the technology itself. To register, go to uwp.edu/techiscool .

Bolsinger will address some of the questions that have challenged those in leadership positions over the last two years. These questions include how to lead others and remain resilient through times of unprecedented change; how to manage others and avoid burnout through extreme circumstances; and how to continue to lead others when the previous leadership roadmap no longer applies as we adopt new normal ways of operating and doing business. Bolsinger will address these questions and provide unique resources to help foster the resilient leadership skills necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing world.