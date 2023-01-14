UW-Parkside offers workshops

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, is offering these classes:
- The College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, in partnership with Professional and Continuing Education and the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities, will host Peggy James in a workshop titled “Tech Is Cool but How Do We Use It: The Frustrations with Smart City Technology Implementation” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 (location to be announced).
Why do we agree with the benefits and values of new technology yet continue to resist its implementation? In this workshop, James answers this question by presenting practical approaches and techniques that target individual and organizational behavior rather than the technology itself. To register, go to uwp.edu/techiscool.
- UW-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education, in partnership with The Impact of Leadership Podcast, will host Tod Bolsinger in a workshop titled “Resilient Leadership: Leadership in Uncharted Territory” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Student Ballroom Center, and via livestream. Bolsinger is the co-owner and principal of AE Sloan Leadership Inc., an executive coaching and consulting firm
Bolsinger will address some of the questions that have challenged those in leadership positions over the last two years. These questions include how to lead others and remain resilient through times of unprecedented change; how to manage others and avoid burnout through extreme circumstances; and how to continue to lead others when the previous leadership roadmap no longer applies as we adopt new normal ways of operating and doing business. Bolsinger will address these questions and provide unique resources to help foster the resilient leadership skills necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing world.
Registration is open and will cost $29 for in-person attendance and $19 for virtual attendance through Jan. 26. Late registration will cost $49 for in-person attendance and $29 for virtual attendance. To register, go to uwp.edu/resilientleadership.