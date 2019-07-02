SOMERS — Each summer, UW-Parkside strives to provide summer youth camps that focus on engaging children with programs that foster creativity and exploration. Class sizes are kept small in order to ensure that each camper gets personalized instruction and reaps the benefits of guided opportunities to apply what they have learned in a hands-on lab setting. Summer camps are:
Minecraft Designers,
- 9 a.m.-noon July 8-12 or 15-19. Children ages 8-11 will learn he basics of creating 3D models using a new software to design their very own objects, create skins for characters, and import them into their favorite Minecraft games. Fee: $279.
ROBLOX Makers-Coders-Entrepreneurs!,
- 1-4 p.m. July 8-12, or 9 a.m.-noon July 15-19. Children ages 8-11 will discover how to code in the Lua language while playing and designing worlds in ROBLOX, an online universe where they can create anything. This new class combines game design concepts and coding. Fee: $279.
eSports Apprentice,
- 9 a.m.-noon (ages 8-11) or 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14) July 22-26. Students will participate in eSports, the fastest growing career for the next generation. Students develop competitive game skills, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments, and, most importantly, practice online safety. Fee: $279.
Environmental Explorers,
- 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. UW-Parkside educators help students to holistically learn about the natural world. With a mix of in- and out-of-laboratory experiences, middle school students ages 11-14 with a passion for the outdoors investigate their surroundings. Fee: $299.
Youth Mindfulness,
- 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Children ages 5 to 10 will learn better stress management skills, improved awareness and discover how to focus on their surroundings. Fee: $279.
Summer Reading Programs,
- Ages 4 to adult, times vary mid-July to mid-August. Children double reading speed, improve comprehension and gain confidence to enjoy reading.
For more information, to register or apply for a scholarship, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/youthprograms.cfm. For more information on the youth camps, contact the Continuing Education department by calling 262-595-3340 or send an email to continuing.ed@uwp.edu.
