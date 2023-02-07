SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, in partnership with the Professional and Continuing Education office, will offer these community courses:
- "Artistic Mark Making through Screen-printing Workshop," 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23-April 13. Participant will be taught the basics of multi-layer screen-printing using screen filler and drawing fluid to create two-layer color prints on paper with artist in residence Roberto Torres Mata. Fee: $125. Open studio hours are also available for separate registration at an additional cost of $100.
- "Fabulous Frosting Flowers," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 14. Participants will work under a frosting professional and learn firsthand how to make the most popular floral decorations and frosting, prep and fill piping bags, pipe several different kinds of flowers and methods and basic composition for cake decorating. Fee: $45.
- "Polymer Pet Portraits," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-25 Students will learn how to work from portrait and profile images and sketches of their pet to create a sculpture with polymer clay. They will be taught how to make a wire armature, build up clay in an uncanny replica of their pet, and learn about textures and patterns in clay and paint. Fee: $90.
Classes are open to all skill levels. To learn more, go to uwp.edu/personalenrichment.