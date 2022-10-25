UW-Parkside hosts prelude to upcoming one-man play

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will sponsor the creation of a one-man play performed by Fred Blanco in fall of 2023, titled "Carpa Revolution." The play will depict the struggles of the Mexican Revolution and relating the Mexican experience to the struggles of today.

In a prelude of the performance, Blanco will be offering a free workshop as an introduction to the theatrical work, and to provide insight into the creative process. This event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday Nov. 10 in the Black Box Theatre on campus, 900 Wood Road.

Made possible by a grant from the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and Excelencia in Education, the one-man theatrical presentation ‘Carpa Revolution’ will chronicle the Mexican Revolution of 1910. The story is told through the eyes of a Mexican vaudevillian, Mario, during the backdrop of the revolution and the traveling tent shows of Mexico, known as Las Carpas De Mexico.

Peggy James, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, comments that the project is a “true example of community theater, the story highlights a nation and a culture making a people’s history, and the relevance of that struggle to today’s challenges.”

Blanco, creator and actor of the stage presentation, is a Los Angeles based actor with a solo show based on the life of Civil Rights leader Cesar Chavez. Having written and developed this piece from interviews and extensive workshops, the show now tours internationally. The Stories of Cesar Chavez continues to provide educational outreach throughout the country. Nationally, he demonstrates the power of art to open a space where people can discuss relevant social issues.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register and learn more, visit uwp.edu/csspsevents.