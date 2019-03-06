SOMERS — A Harp Petting Zoo is scheduled to be held from from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, in Bedford Concert Hall of the Picken Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.
The Harp Petting Zoo returns to UW-Parkside for its second year, bringing the public a chance to see instruments renowned for their unusual characteristics and scarcity. The free event is an open invitation to the public to play a rare instrument while connecting with the UW-Parkisde Music Department. Parental supervision is requested for children ages 11 and younger.
The Harp Petting Zoo is led by Anne Morse-Hambrock, harp instructor at UW-Parkside and Carthage College, and principal harp in the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. She has been active as a performer of both classical and jazz repertoire throughout the Midwest, and specializes in new and avant-garde music.
