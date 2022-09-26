UW-Parkside hosts conversation on Alzheimer's

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education office will host physician and writer, Dr. Jason Karlawish, in conversation on “The Problem of Alzheimer’s: How Science, Culture and Politics Turned a Rare Disease into a Crisis and What We Can Do About It.” It takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 930 Wood Road.

The public is invited to join Karlawish as he traces Alzheimer’s from its beginnings to its recognition as a crisis. While he offers an unambiguous account of decades of missed opportunities and the health care systems’ failures to take action, he tells the story of the biomedical breakthroughs that may allow Alzheimer’s to finally be prevented and treated by medicine and also presents an argument for how people can live with dementia.

Dr. Karlawish is a professor of medicine, medical ethics and health policy, and neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and co-director of the Penn Memory Center.

This free event offers attendees up to 0.1 Continuing Education Units (CEU). Attendees may also follow the presentation virtually via Zoom. For more information and to register, visit uwp.edu/hhs.