KENOSHA — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Educational Opportunity Center, in partnership with the UW-Parkside Military and Veteran Success Center, is inviting the community to attend a free event July 13 highlighting the impact of veteran experiences.

Bent Compass will begin at 5:30 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Wyllie Hall Main Place with a military and veteran resource fair, during which community organizations will share information about housing, education benefits, mental health and other services for veterans.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. during the resource fair.

Participating organizations include:

The Racine County Veteran Services Office

The Department of Workforce Development Office of Veteran Employment Services/Disabled Veteran Outreach Program

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Community Outreach & Suicide Prevention Team

Educators Credit Union

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

The Mobile Vet Center

The Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation

UW-Parkside Educational Opportunity Center

UW-Parkside Military & Veteran Success Center

UW-Parkside Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid

The event will feature “Bent Compass,” a solo theatrical performance by author and performer Neil Brookshire based on the experiences of combat medic Colin Sesek, at 7 p.m.

The performance provides an opportunity to examine how past military experiences impact the present for our community’s veterans through Sesek’s stories, told with empathy, humor and honesty. Bent Compass contains strong language and descriptions of war.

Following the performance, Brookshire will moderate a discussion and workshop about the value of empathetic conversations.

Free parking will be available in UW-Parkside’s Parking Lot B, outside of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit https://uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eDnohRatCwuVZWK?fbclid=IwAR1AeX2TdyiJ_ZrmRCwPuWfMJTjYSZEunkmPiFrEgVSFVkEy7znPVTsCUJQ.