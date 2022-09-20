UW-Parkside celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host its annual celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 14.
The monthlong celebration at UW-Parkside recognizes the history, culture and achievements of Hispanic/Latin Americans. This month provides the opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate leadership, cultural intricacies, and music through various events and activities.
There will be a variety of events, including student-led conversations. The conversations will be led by UW-Parkside’s MOSAIC educators (Motivating Our Students to Advocate for an Inclusive Campus). They will facilitate a workshop on mainstream musical artists and activism.
The College of Arts and Humanities has been instrumental in showcasing talented artists for this year's celebration via their Noon Concert Series, along with an Author Talk, featuring Frederick Luis Aldama, who will lead a conversation related to Latinx stories and identity. The Noon Concert Series is free to the public and will showcase two musical groups: Mariachi Mexico International and guest performers “Inti Raymi.”
For the full listing of events and for more details, visit uwp.edu/hhm.