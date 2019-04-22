Try 3 months for $3

SOMERS — In honor of UW-Parkside’s 50 Years celebration, the Alumni Concert Band will perform Saturday, May 11, in Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Former UW-Parkside concert band members, or those who have experience playing woodwind, brass or percussion instruments in the jazz ensemble, are invited to retake the stage. Check-in begins at 12:15 p.m. in the lobby, with rehearsal from 1 to 4 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

The deadline for joining the Alumni Concert Band is Saturday, May 4. To register, go to www.uwp.edu/AlumniBand. For more information contact Laura Rexroth at rexroth@uwp.edu.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments