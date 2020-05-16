UW-Extension: The Essentials of Racine County 4-H

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Did you know that the Racine County 4-H program is the third largest 4-H program in the state of Wisconsin?

The Racine County 4-H program is comprised of more than 1,000 youth members and 280 adult volunteers. There are 13 clubs that are located throughout Racine County and there is always room for more members. Maybe you have seen the green clover with the four H’s and wondered what 4-H is about. Here are some frequently asked questions:

Q. What is 4-H?

A. 4-H is a volunteer-led organization delivered by University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension that reaches youth through small groups called clubs and sometimes in school classrooms. 4-H members decide for themselves which projects they want to learn more about. Youth participate in club and project meetings while gaining skills that can be used throughout the course of life. The 4-H motto is “To make the best better!” In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around them.

Q. What is the goal of 4-H?