UW-Extension: The Essentials of Racine County 4-H

Did you know that the Racine County 4-H program is the third largest 4-H program in the state of Wisconsin?
The Racine County 4-H program is comprised of more than 1,000 youth members and 280 adult volunteers. There are 13 clubs that are located throughout Racine County and there is always room for more members. Maybe you have seen the green clover with the four H’s and wondered what 4-H is about. Here are some frequently asked questions:
Q. What is 4-H?
A. 4-H is a volunteer-led organization delivered by University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension that reaches youth through small groups called clubs and sometimes in school classrooms. 4-H members decide for themselves which projects they want to learn more about. Youth participate in club and project meetings while gaining skills that can be used throughout the course of life. The 4-H motto is “To make the best better!” In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around them.
Q. What is the goal of 4-H?
A. The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility, and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach. In 4-H, we believe true leaders aren’t born, they are grown.
Q. Who can join 4-H?
A. 4-H is for any youth ages 5-19 (must be 5 years old and in 5K in September of that year) who live in rural and urban areas. The 4-H year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. A person can join 4-H any time during the year.
Q. What do the “H’s” stand for?
A. The four “H’s” stand for “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.” The 4-H pledge: I pledge My head to clearer thinking, My heart to greater loyalty, My hands to larger service and My health to better living, For my club, my community, my country, and my world.
Q. What happens at a 4-H club meeting?
A. A well-balanced club meeting includes business, learning and fun. 4-H clubs usually cover five general areas: Project work, business meetings, recreation or social activities, community service work and special interest programs.
Q. What are 4-H projects?
A. A 4-H project is a series of learning experiences that are led by a project leader or can be conducted at home with support from an adult. 4-H is a “learn by doing” program. Most projects use hands-on learning experiences to teach subject matter and life skills. Leaders, youth leaders and parents may tell or show a member how to do something, but members are expected to learn how to do things themselves.
Q. Who can become a volunteer?
A. Any adult who is interested in enhancing life skills of youth can become a volunteer. A person required to attend a volunteer training session, as well as complete a background check and mandated reporter training.
Q. How can I get more information about 4-H?
A. Contact your local Extension office to get in touch with the 4-H program educator. In Racine County, call 262-767-2929 or visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/join-4-h.
Beth Mattson is a 4-H program educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.
