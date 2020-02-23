UW-Extension: The benefits of block play

Did you play with blocks as a child? Maybe you had the large cardboard bricks or wooden blocks in different shapes or colors. Blocks are classic toys that have been enjoyed by generations of children. Today, we are going to explore the benefits of block play. For example, did you know that blocks are both fun and educational? It is true. Children experience many benefits from playing with blocks.
Benefit No. 1 — Block play is learning. Playing with blocks is great way to introduce many early learning concepts including:
- Early literacy and dramatic play — Pretending, learning new words, learning letters and storytelling.
- Math — Counting and quantity, shapes, sizes, adding and subtracting, sorting, and patterns
- Science — Observation of the blocks, comparisons, experimenting, cause and effect, and gravity
- Social/Emotional — sharing, problem-solving, taking turns, working together and using self-control (please don’t knock over my tower)
- Physical — Hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills (stacking little blocks) and gross motor skills (stacking large blocks)
Benefit No. 2 — Blocks work well for a variety of ages.
Children are never too young (or too old) to play with blocks. Even babies can play with blocks with adult supervision. When I ask groups of parents, “What do babies do with blocks,” they almost universally respond, “put them in their mouths!” This is true because babies learn through their senses, which includes using their sense of taste. Babies also use their sense of sight to look at the blocks — the colors, the shapes, the sizes. By touching the blocks, babies can learn if they are soft or hard and heavy or light. By tapping the blocks together, babies are using their sense of hearing to learn about sounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Blocks can also grow with children. As your child graduates from simple stacking of blocks to more pretend play around ages 3 or 4, let your child’s imagination be the guide. Blocks can be roads, houses, barnyards and more. If your child seems to become bored with blocks, try adding some props based on your child’s interests. Props can include toys such as little people, dolls, animals, cars, trucks, trains, pinecones, rocks and other things from nature. Does your child have a favorite book or movie? You could try to re-create a scene using blocks and props.
Benefit No. 3 — Parents playing with children equals more learning and quality time together.
As a parent, you have a very important role as your child’s first teacher and play partner. Here are a few easy things that you can do to foster your child’s learning using blocks and other toys.
- Talk, Talk, Talk — Talk about what your child is doing. Talk about what you are doing. Describe what you see. Use interesting vocabulary and new words. Research has shown that young children who hear more words, learn more words. Further, this early vocabulary growth predicts later reading achievement in school. Even young babies can benefit from hearing you describe the world around them.
- Ask your child open-ended questions — By asking your young children questions, you are giving them the opportunity to practice their developing skill of speech. You can also ask your child to describe what they are playing or pretending, which means he/she will practice using new vocabulary and putting words together into sentences.
Playing with blocks is only one of example of the many low-tech toys parents and children can play together. Most, if not all, of these early learning concepts can be used with other toys in your house. Remember to find time each day to play together and enjoy the moment.
Looking for more information?
Extension has a “Block Party” booklet available for parents. To access the booklet or to learn more about upcoming Block Parties at local libraries, visit racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Sarah Hawks is a Family and Community Educator for Extension Racine County, a Department of UW-Madison.