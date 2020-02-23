UW-Extension: The benefits of block play

Did you play with blocks as a child? Maybe you had the large cardboard bricks or wooden blocks in different shapes or colors. Blocks are classic toys that have been enjoyed by generations of children. Today, we are going to explore the benefits of block play. For example, did you know that blocks are both fun and educational? It is true. Children experience many benefits from playing with blocks.

Children are never too young (or too old) to play with blocks. Even babies can play with blocks with adult supervision. When I ask groups of parents, “What do babies do with blocks,” they almost universally respond, “put them in their mouths!” This is true because babies learn through their senses, which includes using their sense of taste. Babies also use their sense of sight to look at the blocks — the colors, the shapes, the sizes. By touching the blocks, babies can learn if they are soft or hard and heavy or light. By tapping the blocks together, babies are using their sense of hearing to learn about sounds.