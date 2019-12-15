UW-Extension: Temperament and spirited children

Mary Sheedy Kurcinka in her book, “Raising Your Spirited Child,” helps parents to understand temperament and the importance of looking at children in a positive light. Too often, spirited children are described with negative labels such as aggressive, loud, wild, mouthy, nosy and demanding. Kurcinka encourages parents to find the hidden potential or strength in each word. Instead of aggressive, use assertive. Instead of loud, use expressive. By changing the words of the “spirited child” above, we suddenly have an assertive, expressive, honest, curious and persistent child. These are actually desirable traits, and will serve the child well as an adult.

This change in perspective can be powerful. It can result in improved parent-child relationships and better child behavior. When parents understand a child’s temperament, they are able to anticipate how the child will react in situations and respond in a more effective way. For example, the parent of a temperamentally active child understands the child’s need to move and provides opportunities for physical activity during the day. For a child who is slow to adapt to changes, a parent can let the child know ahead of time that there will be a change in the routine so the child is not surprised. For a child who is sensitive to smells, tastes or textures, the parent can understand that the child is not purposely trying to be picky or difficult. This child may grow up to be an amazing chef who is finely attuned to the distinct flavors and textures of foods and artfully creates splendid meals.