UW-Extension: Temperament and spirited children

Q. My 5-year-old son is strong-willed. He does not give up easily and has his own way of doing things. When he gets frustrated, angry, or sad, his emotions are more intense than those of other children. At the same time, he has no problem making friends. Children naturally gravitate to him because of his enthusiasm and imagination. Other children seem so laid back compared to my son, but he has always been this way even as a toddler. Will he grow out of this? What can I do as a parent to make our days easier?
A. Your question is a great introduction to the topic of “spirited children” and temperament.
Every child is born with a biological make up that is the basis of their temperament. Temperament is a child’s most natural way of interacting with people in the environment. It is a behavioral style and each child’s style is unique. When we talk about nature and nurture, temperament can be thought of as nature. On the nurture side, life experiences can affect temperament, but each child’s basic temperament stays the same. This is why parents of multiple children will often comment on how different each child is despite being raised in the same home.
There are nine basic temperament traits — intense, persistent, sensitive, perceptive, ability to adapt, rhythm, active, first reaction and mood. We are born with each of these characteristics to varying degrees. Some children are born more intense, persistent, sensitive and uncomfortable with change than other children. This child may be described as a “spirited child” — a normal child who is more. It is estimated that 10 to 15 percent of children are “spirited.”
Mary Sheedy Kurcinka in her book, “Raising Your Spirited Child,” helps parents to understand temperament and the importance of looking at children in a positive light. Too often, spirited children are described with negative labels such as aggressive, loud, wild, mouthy, nosy and demanding. Kurcinka encourages parents to find the hidden potential or strength in each word. Instead of aggressive, use assertive. Instead of loud, use expressive. By changing the words of the “spirited child” above, we suddenly have an assertive, expressive, honest, curious and persistent child. These are actually desirable traits, and will serve the child well as an adult.
This change in perspective can be powerful. It can result in improved parent-child relationships and better child behavior. When parents understand a child’s temperament, they are able to anticipate how the child will react in situations and respond in a more effective way. For example, the parent of a temperamentally active child understands the child’s need to move and provides opportunities for physical activity during the day. For a child who is slow to adapt to changes, a parent can let the child know ahead of time that there will be a change in the routine so the child is not surprised. For a child who is sensitive to smells, tastes or textures, the parent can understand that the child is not purposely trying to be picky or difficult. This child may grow up to be an amazing chef who is finely attuned to the distinct flavors and textures of foods and artfully creates splendid meals.
Finally, by understanding temperament parents are able to accept their child as they are. When challenges do arise, parents can have reasonable expectations for the child’s behavior and realize what may be triggering the behavior. By emphasizing the strengths of each child’s temperament, children grow up to see their own unique traits as an asset that will take them far in their lives.
Sarah Hawks is a family and community educator for Extension Racine County, a Department of UW-Madison.