UW-EXTENSION: Managing children's technology use

It is increasingly clear that technology is an important part of our daily lives. The average American household has 11 connected devices including seven with screens to view content. Not surprisingly, screen time has become one of the most highly discussed topics among parents who are trying to figure out how to manage children’s technology use.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, screens have become more than just a source of entertainment for watching videos and playing video games. Children and teens are using technology for virtual education and staying connected with friends and family. Technology has become a lifeline during the pandemic and it is important to acknowledge that some of the growth of children’s screen time is essential. As life gradually goes back to normal with more in-person activities, some parents are wondering how to find a healthy balance of screen time.

One trusted source of information for parents is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which has developed guidelines for media use for various ages of children.