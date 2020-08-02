UW-Extension: Effective communication strategies for families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since mid-March, families have spent more time together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive aspect of shelter in place was the additional quality time that many families had together engaged in positive communication. Unfortunately for other families, additional time together coupled with a lack of effective communication skills resulted in increased tension within the family.

Communication is a building block of relationships regardless if it is with family, friends, colleagues or new acquaintances. Through communication, we exchange information, convey emotions and share ideas. It is a two-way process of giving and receiving information as well as listening and being heard. Some youth and adults communicate well while others struggle to communicate. Regardless of one’s ability to communicate, there is always room for improvement. After all, no one communicates perfectly.

Developing effective communication skills is critical for successful family relationships. Fortunately, one can learn this skill. However, improving communication skills takes time and practice, just as it does when developing any skill. Similarly, it requires commitment and a willingness to improve oneself. In the end, the results include enhanced relationships with family, friends and colleagues as well as increased mutual understanding during conversations with others.