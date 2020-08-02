UW-Extension: Effective communication strategies for families

Since mid-March, families have spent more time together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive aspect of shelter in place was the additional quality time that many families had together engaged in positive communication. Unfortunately for other families, additional time together coupled with a lack of effective communication skills resulted in increased tension within the family.
Communication is a building block of relationships regardless if it is with family, friends, colleagues or new acquaintances. Through communication, we exchange information, convey emotions and share ideas. It is a two-way process of giving and receiving information as well as listening and being heard. Some youth and adults communicate well while others struggle to communicate. Regardless of one’s ability to communicate, there is always room for improvement. After all, no one communicates perfectly.
Developing effective communication skills is critical for successful family relationships. Fortunately, one can learn this skill. However, improving communication skills takes time and practice, just as it does when developing any skill. Similarly, it requires commitment and a willingness to improve oneself. In the end, the results include enhanced relationships with family, friends and colleagues as well as increased mutual understanding during conversations with others.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Racine County offers several workshops such as Juntos “Together” and Helping Children Feel at Home in a Blended Family that focus on effective communication among family members. Several of those effective communication strategies follow below. These same methods can be applied outside of the family unit to enhance relationships.
- Use specific, positive language. An example of a positive phrase is, “I am so thankful when you helped me with loading the dishwasher after dinner.” The receiver understands specifically for what the speaker is thankful. Oftentimes, these positive messages result in the repetition of similar behaviors. In contrast, unhappy family relationships are the result of frequent negative communication patterns such as criticizing or blaming others. Therefore, it is important for family members to complement and encourage one another frequently in order to create positive communication patterns.
- Minimize distractions. Too often individuals focus on their phones, tablets or TVs instead of the actual person who is in front of them. Focus on the person you are talking to by maintaining eye contact. This enables you to observe their nonverbal messages and understand how the person is feeling. Use body language and comments to signify that you are listening to what the person is saying.
- Use I-messages. Using statements such as, “I like…” and “I am stressed because…” places the focus of the communication on you and your feelings. Using You-messages such as, “You make me…” places blame on the receiver and are to be avoided. You-messages can escalate tense situations and result in feelings of hurt and anger.
- Speak in a calm voice. Raising your voice when speaking rarely results in the receiver hearing or understanding the message. Furthermore, it oftentimes leads to a defensive response.
- Communicate clearly and directly. State your thoughts and feelings in a clear, concise manner directly to the person with whom you are speaking. Vague and indirect language does not resolve conflicts nor contribute to emotional bonding among family members.
- Be open and honest. When family members express their thoughts and feelings openly and honestly, they build stronger, trusting relationships with one another.
- Listen for content and feeling. When we listen for content only, we often miss the feeling behind the words. Listen to the tone, voice inflections and body language the speaker is using to determine what feelings are being conveyed to you.
Effective communication is a foundation block for functioning successfully as a family. There is no time like the present to develop your communication skills and help develop those same skills with your family members. Riding in the car, walking around the neighborhood and eating dinner together provide opportunities to engage in meaningful communication. By practicing effective communication strategies during discussions, you will improve the quality of your relationships within and outside of your family unit.
If you would like information regarding Extension programs, call 262-767-2929, visit the website at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/ or send email to uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Pamela Larson is a positive youth development Extension educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!