Used athletic shoes wanted for recycling
RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is conducting a reuse-your-shoes program as part of Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 24.

This program allows citizens to donate all brands of used athletic shoes to save landfill space and help conserve resources. Shoes should not have cleats, be mud-free and they should not be tied together.

Athletic shoes can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, in barrels located in the parking lot at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Call 262-636-9131 for more information.

