RACINE — Legal Action of Wisconsin, a nonprofit law firm, and Racine Revitalization, a nonprofit that focuses on developing affordable housing, will host a neighborhood needs discussion aimed at identifying services the community believes would be most impactful for the Uptown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy area.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Salvation Army Community Center, 1901 Washington Ave. Members of the Uptown community are encouraged to attend.
The goal of this discussion is to work to ensure that any revitalization solutions pursued are reflective of what the community desires.
“By attending the Neighborhood Needs Discussion on Wednesday you will be determining the direction of the revitalization efforts in your community," said Attorney Carmen Ayers of Legal Action. "The best community work is done by an empowered community. Come have your voice heard."
As a nonprofit law firm, Legal Action provides free civil legal aid to low-income people and hopes through this process to empower the community itself by providing services they believe are most impactful to their community. Racine Revitalization plans to take a similar community-oriented approach to its home revitalization, affordable housing, neighborhood beautification and educational seminar work in the Uptown neighborhood.
For both organizations, housing stability is the goal. Recognizing the complex reasons for instability, the two groups will work together, with the community, to provide solutions. During the discussion there will be breakout sessions moderated to address barriers to employment, building wealth and economic stability, housing and quality of life, education, home ownership, renter’s rights and elder rights. There will also be a session for those who bring ideas unrelated to these topics.
