RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will hold a prayer vigil at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main St., for immigrant brothers and sisters who have been taken and continue to be taken by Immigration Customer Enforcement (ICE).

